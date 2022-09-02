Bottos (BTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,576.00

Bottos (BTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $276,384.81 and approximately $16,576.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

