Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $181,695.95 and $15,545.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086624 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

