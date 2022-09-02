BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

