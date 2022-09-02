Brian Maxwell Sells 6,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.