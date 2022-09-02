Brian Maxwell Sells 6,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 7th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

