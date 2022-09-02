Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 212,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHG stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

