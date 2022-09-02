Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Down 3.5%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 157,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $685.60 million and a PE ratio of 44.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

