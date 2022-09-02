Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of BR stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

