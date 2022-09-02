Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) PT at $8,840.50

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,840.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of -150.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.