Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target at $96.89

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 5.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BL opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

