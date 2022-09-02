Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Price Target at C$41.27

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.27.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cameco Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE CCO opened at C$37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$23.03 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion and a PE ratio of 250.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$558.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

