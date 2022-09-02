Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target at $15.33

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

