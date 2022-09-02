Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $57.31

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Dynatrace Trading Down 4.2 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

