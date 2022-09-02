Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Target Price at $7.35

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ironSource alerts:

Institutional Trading of ironSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Trading Down 2.2 %

About ironSource

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.