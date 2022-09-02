Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price at $113.00

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.06 on Friday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

