Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price at $286.47

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $247.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

