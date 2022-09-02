Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) PT at $6.60

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

CURV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 706.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $813,638,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $3,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURV opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $596.13 million and a P/E ratio of -33.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Torrid’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

