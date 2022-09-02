Brokerages Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Target Price at $13.50

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on VINC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Vincerx Pharma Price Performance
Shares of VINC stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
