Brokerages Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Target Price at $13.50

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VINC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

Shares of VINC stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Vincerx Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

In other news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $34,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,256.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 97,600 shares of company stock worth $149,532. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

