Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $138.35

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.35.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.25. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

