Brokers Offer Predictions for Aisin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aisin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin Stock Down 3.2 %

ASEKY opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. Aisin has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.