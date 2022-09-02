Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

