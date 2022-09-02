Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis Purchases 8,500 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,808.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$954,135.60.

Bryan Kenneth Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Bryan Kenneth Davis purchased 15,700 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.19 per share, with a total value of C$364,148.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.29. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of C$13.80 and a 12-month high of C$23.94.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

