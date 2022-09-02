Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $305,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BRO opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.