BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $91,974.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,934.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.13 or 0.14835278 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

