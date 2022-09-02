Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.89. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 12,133 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

