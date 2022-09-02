Bytom (BTM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.92 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and $3.92 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00287309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,775,281 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

