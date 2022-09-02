C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
C3.ai Stock Performance
NYSE:AI opened at $14.52 on Friday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.
Insider Activity at C3.ai
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 45.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.