C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $14.52 on Friday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 45.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.