Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

