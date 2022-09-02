Cake Monster 1-Day Volume Tops $17,936.00 (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Cake Monster has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $17,936.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cake Monster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cake Monster has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
Cake Monster Coin Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,299,963,409 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.
