Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Volume Hits $35,402.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $35,402.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.78 or 0.07831592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00161564 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

