Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,573,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLLV opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.18 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.