Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $73.48 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

