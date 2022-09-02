Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Update

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 13,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

