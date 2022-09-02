Canaccord Genuity Group Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.81.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.10.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,261,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

