Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target to C$0.55

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PopReach Price Performance
PopReach stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. PopReach has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
About PopReach
