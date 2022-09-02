Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target to C$0.55

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PopReach Price Performance

PopReach stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. PopReach has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

About PopReach

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

