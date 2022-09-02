Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$41.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.88.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$40.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.86 and a one year high of C$41.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. Insiders have sold a total of 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205 in the last three months.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

