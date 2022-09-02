CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.03 on Friday. CannaGrow has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
CannaGrow Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannaGrow (CGRW)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.