CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.03 on Friday. CannaGrow has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Get CannaGrow alerts:

CannaGrow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.