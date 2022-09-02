Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Update

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 20,300,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

