Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 159,937 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 281.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,937 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.63% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 110,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

AHT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $320.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

