Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 84,065 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 591.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.36%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.