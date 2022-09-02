Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

