Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

