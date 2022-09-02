Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

