Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $9,457,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,011. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

