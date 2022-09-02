Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,182 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of LendingTree worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $169.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

