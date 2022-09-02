Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $81,941,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $47,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.1% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,781,000 after purchasing an additional 313,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

