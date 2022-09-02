Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 1,652 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 367,120 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nutanix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 653,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after purchasing an additional 439,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nutanix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $22.34 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

