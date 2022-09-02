Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 59,234 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 59,234 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.