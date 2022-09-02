Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 6,255 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $108,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

