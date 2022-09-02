Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.