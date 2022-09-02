Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 11,289 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Varonis Systems worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

VRNS opened at $25.87 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

